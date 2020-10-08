Hampton school officials give details about in-person return to classroom; no decision on dates

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools has not decided on dates for students to return to in-person learning, but the school board Wednesday night said they would like to begin transitioning some to the classroom.

A school division spokeswoman said the board on Wednesday “expressed their desire” to transition to a modified in-person learning model during the second nine weeks of the semester.

The board did not settle on any specific dates for returning to in-person learning.

During the meeting, Superintendent Jeffery Smith and staff gave a presentation about steps that have been taken to return students to in-person learning, including getting personal protective equipment, developing sick or care rooms, training school nurses and more.

They’ve also created protocols for those riding on the bus and altered routes for modified in-person learning, as well as planned for distribution of breakfast and lunch for in-person learners.

Here are some protocols and precautions that will be followed:

Well checks

Face coverings for all staff and students, as well as at least one face shield available for each teacher

Classroom setup with a minimum of 3ft physical distancing and 6ft as the

optimum division protocol

Breakfast and lunch with 6ft physical distancing as the protocol

School nurses will be trained in contact tracing.

All staff and families will need to perform a self-assessment before coming to school.

Under the plan as proposed as of Wednesday, stage one of students returning to the classroom would include pre-K to third gradde and grades six and nine, as well as some students with disabilities and English language learners.

Stage two would include grades four, five, seven and eight.

Stage three includes grades 10 through 12.

Families that opt to stay virtual can do so.

Click here to view the school division’s full presentation on returning to in-person learning.

