Hampton Roads Workforce Council Partners with ‘EVMS Minus 9 to 5’ to host virtual hiring series for early childhood educators

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – EVMS Minus 9 to 5 and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council announced they will host a series of hiring events for teachers, teacher assistants, and additional support staff looking for work in the field of Early Childhood Education.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the hiring process of public schools and childcare facilities.

This is impact has caused a shortage of qualified staff, according to the Council.

The virtual event series will apply to teachers, teacher assistants, and childcare support staff in the field of Early Childhood Education.

Approximately 60 employers from the cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach will participate in the hiring process.

The virtual hiring event series will take place from September 22 to October 8. Below are scheduled dates based on locality:

Virginia Beach

September 22 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Norfolk

September 30 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

October 6 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Chesapeake

October 6 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

October 7 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Suffolk and Portsmouth

October 7 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Peninsula and Richmond

October 8 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To attend the hiring event, candidates must register with the Virginia Workforce Connection.

To register for a specific time and date, visit www.eventbrite.com and search “EVMS Minus 9 to 5 Virtual Hiring Event.

