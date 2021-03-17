Hampton Roads high school and college seniors hopeful for traditional graduation ceremony after new guidelines announced

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Ceremonies for high school and college graduates this spring will be closer to normal.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced new guidelines for graduation ceremonies this week, but don’t expect to see packed arenas full of thousands of family members and friends.

Northam is still mandating some size restrictions, both indoors and outdoors. He said the state is encouraging outdoor ceremonies.

The announcement came as an unexpected surprise for 2021 seniors and their families.

“I’m really excited if it actually happens,” said high school senior Yaz’mine Brown.

Outdoor ceremonies will be capped at 5,000 people or 30% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is smaller. Indoor ceremonies will be capped at 500 people or 30% occupancy.

“That’s great news. I didn’t expect to really have a graduation this year,” said high school senior Antoinette Pollard.

Guests will still be required to wear a mask and they must maintain social distance. Now, it’s up to schools how they want to move forward.

10 On Your Side contacted Hampton Roads school divisions and universities.

A spokeswoman for Old Dominion University said the university’s commencement plans will be announced next week.

William & Mary shared this letter that was sent to students following Northam’s announcement:

We are pleased that Governor Northam is providing more flexibility concerning in-person graduation ceremonies at colleges and universities. Importantly, the new guidance will make it possible for a limited number of family members/guests to attend a graduation ceremony on campus. The Commencement Committee is working to craft the best possible experience for you and your guests, including holding your graduation ceremony in Zable Stadium. There will continue to be a virtual option for those who cannot be on campus in person. All of our decisions remain contingent on the latest data regarding COVID-19 and the evolving health and safety guidance we receive from the commonwealth. We plan to share further details regarding the weekend schedule and ceremony logistics next week.

Local school divisions tell 10 On Your Side the new guidelines will be reviewed by graduation planning committees. Chesapeake Public Schools sent this statement.

The Chesapeake Public Schools has been in the planning stage for graduation for some weeks. That planning has been based on existing guidance from the governor. These new guidelines will be very helpful as we continue to plan graduation ceremonies that will best honor our graduates, provide celebration opportunities for our families, and keep everyone safe and healthy.

Other school divisions said the planning process is ongoing and announcements will be shared in the coming weeks.

“It would be exciting. I would be so happy,” Brown said.

Seniors told us after months of virtual learning, they’re excited to have a more traditional ceremony.

“It would mean a lot to me. I would get to graduate with all my friends I grew up with since elementary school,” Pollard said.

Proud parents of 2021 graduates are hopeful too.

“I was actually thinking it was going to be another television graduation, not necessarily a ceremony so to have it actually a ceremony with in-person, I am excited,” said Latasha Brown.