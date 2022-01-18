Hampton Roads area school boards to discuss governor’s executive order ending the mask mandate in schools

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local school districts are discussing the impacts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new executive order that will end the mask mandate in schools starting next week.

Many parents and teachers are expected to show up to these meetings as Youngkin has asked school districts to “listen to parents and get prepared” this week.

Virginia Beach called a special school board meeting for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

A notice of the meeting states that legal counsel will brief the board on the implication and action by the School Board will be taken as determined necessary.

It also states that board members will meet with legal counsel in a closed session.

The meeting is open to the public but seating will be limited. It’s first-come, first-served and masks will be required. It will also be live-streamed.

Several other school boards have also put the matter on their agendas. Portsmouth will discuss the division’s options at its meeting on Thursday.

Newport News and Matthews County school boards will discuss the matter Tuesday night.

There is no specific agenda item listed on the Williamsburg-James City County School Board agenda for Tuesday night, but a spokesperson told WAVY “there will be opportunities where masks may be discussed.”

Hampton and Norfolk school Boards are scheduled to meet tomorrow but their agendas do not include the topic of masks.

The Chesapeake School Board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Monday. On Tuesday night, Chesapeake Public Schools announced it would hold a special school board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20. It will be held at 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the School Administration Building, 312 Cedar Road.

The meeting will allow the school board to “review current COVID-19 data, discuss Governor Youngkin’s recent Executive Orders, and to take action, if any, in response to recent developments,” according to a special meeting notice.