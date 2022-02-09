Hampton Roads area advocacy groups supporting masks in schools help form statewide coalition

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A measure allowing parents to send their children to school without a mask is now one step close to becoming law in Virginia.

Senate Bill 739 passed through the Senate Wednesday and is expected to sail through the House and be signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Now, advocacy groups across the state are banding together to try to block the bill that calls to ban all mandatory mask mandates in school.

Eight organizations are joining forces as they call on the General Assembly to require universal masking in schools. Two of those advocacy groups are in Hampton Roads.

“I don’t like masks — nobody does — but I do trust in the science and other mitigation measures that during the pandemic everyone is saying we need to stay safe and take care of each other,” said Sam Lester, a parent in the newly formed coalition and Chesapeake Advocates for Responsible Return to School.

Lester has children in Chesapeake Public Schools and has been fighting for strict protocols as case counts remain high in Eastern Virginia. Last month, the Chesapeake school board decided to make masks optional.

Wednesday’s bipartisan vote in Richmond came as a blow to Lester.

“I really felt like these politicians were pretending to be scientists,” Lester stated.

Julie Shepard, also a parent in the coalition, has a son in Virginia Beach City Public Schools. She’s also fought for mandatory masking through the group Stand and Advocate for Equity — especially now that Beach schools have created an opt-out form for parents to sign if they don’t want their child masked.

“None of us want our kids in masks permanently, like other people are saying. That’s not the case at all. Right now the science and the data is showing that’s what we should be doing,” Shepard explained.

Other organizations participating in the coalition include Smart Restart APS in Arlington County, Chesterfield for Communication & Equity in Schools, Chesterfield NAACP Education Committee, Fairfax Smart Restart, Loudoun4All and YCSD Safe (York County School Division).

Youngkin released the following statement after SB 739’s approval in the state Senate:

“Kids across the Commonwealth win with this bipartisan vote today. Parents are now empowered to decide whether their children should wear a mask in schools. I promised that as governor, Virginia would move forward with an agenda that empowers parents on the upbringing, education, and care of their own children. I am proud to continue to deliver on that promise. This vote also shows that school boards who are attacking their own students are stunningly detached from reality. It’s time to put kids first and get back to normal.”

Once the measure is signed, Virginia would join New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, California, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon in easing mask restrictions.