Hampton elementary teacher wins “thank you” vacation from the Virginia Lottery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – As the school year comes to a close, many students thank their teachers with cards, cookies and other gifts – but one local teacher hit the jackpot – literally.

Alison Wescott, a fourth grade teacher at Langley Elementary School in Hampton, won a four-day, three-night Virginia-themed vacation.

Virginia Lottery officials surprised Wescott at her school on Tuesday with the news that she is a grand prize winner of the lottery’s Thank a Teacher Campaign.

During Teacher Appreciation Week in May, Virginia K-12 public school teachers received nearly 50,000 thank you notes in conjunction with the campaign.

The teachers could submit a special code on those notes to be entered into the prize drawing. Westcott’s name was drawn from nearly 5,000 entries.

The Virginia Lottery partnered with the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia PTA for this initiative.

Westcott now gets to choose a Virginia-themed mountain lovers or wine lovers vacation.

  • Alison Wescott, a fourth grade teacher at Langley Elementary School, was surprised with a “Thank-You” vacation from the Virginia Lottery. In attendance were two representatives from the Virginia Lottery, Senator Frank Wagner and Hampton City Schools Superintendent Jeffery Smith. (Photo credit: Hampton Public Schools)
