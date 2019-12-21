‘Hamilton’ performance highlights important history lessons for high school students

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of high school students throughout the Mid-Atlantic converged at Chrysler Hall for the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton” debuted in Norfolk last week to packed audiences.

On Thursday, students from more than 30 high schools were invited to watch the show as a part of a culminating program called #eduham.

The Hamilton Education Program started back in 2016, according to the program’s manager Leslie Keeton.

“The goal was 20,000 students in New York City. The program quickly expanded to the goal of 250,000 students across the country. With this performance today, we’re a little over the 150,000 mark,” she said.

Keeton says the program, which is in partnership with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, works with Title 1 high schools by providing them with historical documents.

Title 1 schools receive financial assistance from the federal government for children from low-income families to help ensure they meet state academic standards, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Once given the historical documents, students then learn about the Founding Fathers and American history for weeks leading up to the “Hamilton” performance.

Keeton says “Hamilton” is the first professional performance for about 55 percent of the students in attendance. They also see students’ interests and connection to the Founding Fathers increase.

“It’s engaging students in a way that transcends the traditional lecture-driven classroom… Norfolk has been the 24th city we’ve presented the program in. The excitement hasn’t waned over the past four and a half years,” she said.

The program also showcased some students’ talents by allowing them to perform artistic projects on stage.

A little more than a dozen students were selected to sing, rap, or dance performances inspired by the history they studied.

Denbigh High School senior Tyrease Slaughter was one of them.

He couldn’t believe his project was selected.

“I had to take 15 deep breaths. It was crazy. I still didn’t believe it when I was sitting back there,” he said.

Slaughter, who is originally from Brooklyn, New York, says he’s performed before but this is the first time in a couple of years.

“I felt like myself up there. I’ve never felt so alive. It’s a cheesy line, but I’ve never felt how I felt on stage,” he said.

Arianna and Dylan McCavitt, who attend Norview High School in Norfolk, were also chosen to perform.

They sang a song about Debrah Sampson, a woman who disguised herself to fight in the Revolutionary War.

Dylan, who introduced his family to the “Hamilton” soundtrack in middle school, says he was pretty excited to be there.

“I was fan-girling back stage,” Arianna added.

It was the first time for both of them seeing “Hamilton.” The performers say the variety and diversity of music genres in the musical is what they love about it.

They’re thankful for the opportunity to perform on the stage where it all goes down.

“It really is a great opportunity to stand there. I was like, ‘We’re actually here!’ There are people in the play that have stood here,” one said.

The Hamilton Education Program heads to Nashville, Tennessee, next.