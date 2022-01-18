Petition calls on Newport News school leaders to continue mask mandate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News public school community group will present a petition to the school board on Tuesday in support of extending the district’s mask mandate.

The city of Newport News is in the red, along with nearly all of the rest of the country, with high transmission of the coronavirus, the CDC’s transmission map shows, and nearly half of tests in the city are coming back positive. NNPS’ online COVID-19 dashboard reports more than 600 cases among students and staff from the first week of January alone.

Now, school staff with Red4Ed are calling on school leaders to continue mandating masks.

This comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order removing the mask mandate across schools in the commonwealth and leaving the choice up to individual districts, starting next Monday, January 24.

Conor Collins, a NNPS social studies teacher, created a petition over the weekend shortly after Governor Youngkin issued his executive order. It says the governor’s order violates a Virginia State law which requires schools to follow CDC recommendations. Currently, the CDC guidance recommends masks in schools.

The petition reads: “We ask that the Newport News School Board publicly reiterate their existing commitment to CDC guidance regarding the masking of students and staff in school buildings at all times regardless of vaccination status in accordance with VA SB1303. In order for NNPS to provide quality and safe in-person instruction under SB1303, NNPS should continue to enforce its mask policy.”

The petition already has close to 100 names who support a continued mask mandate. Those include teachers, staff and students.

Several districts, including Richmond and Arlington, already plan to follow the state law and keep the mask mandate in place.