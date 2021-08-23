Greenbrier Christian Academy delaying start date due to staff COVID cases

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A private Christian academy in Chesapeake has delayed its start date one week after some staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Greenbrier Christian Academy was supposed to start classes Aug. 30, but now will start Sept. 7, according to academy Founder and Superintendent Dr. Ron White.

White confirmed a “couple” staff members were positive.

Greenbrier Christian Academy teaches students in preschool and K-12. It’s located at 311 Kempsville Road,

