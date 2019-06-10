Grammy-nominated rapper Jeezy speaks with youth at I.C. Norcom

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Grammy-nominated rapper Jeezy spoke with 100 students at I.C. Norcom High School on Saturday, along with community leaders, in hopes of inspiring the teens.

Jeezy’s message to the kids revolved around anti-gun violence and National Gun Violence Awareness Day, highlighting the recent tragedies in the Hampton Roads region.

He told the teens at the historically black school, “You guys are all kings and queens in your own right and you can never forget that. And kings don’t kill kings and queens don’t kill queens.”

Jeezy started the nonprofit, Street Dreamz Foundation, in 2001 with the goal of providing aide and opportunity to at-risk youth, according to the organization’s website.

He spoke with the local teens about achieving their goals, and said they should write them down and look at them every day. “Staying alive and graduating school is the beginning of those opportunities,” said Jeezy.