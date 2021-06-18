Gov. Northam announces new task force on inclusive school meals and calendars, names members

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, students keep social distance as they walk to their classroom in Highwood, Ill., part of the North Shore school district. In response to a push for culturally responsive teaching that gained steam following last year’s police killing of George Floyd, Republican lawmakers and governors have championed legislation to limit the teaching of material that explores how race and racism influence American politics, culture and law. The measures have become law in Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma and bills have been introduced in over a dozen other states. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a task force that will explore the best ways to implement culturally inclusive calendars and meals in Virginia’s schools.

“When our school environments reflect the history, values, cultures, and traditions of the communities they serve our students are better positioned to learn and thrive,” said Governor Northam. “The Task Force on Culturally Inclusive School Meals and Calendars will identify best practices in promoting knowledge about religious observances within our schools and explore how school nutrition programs can ensure students have access to meals that suit their dietary constraints and honor their cultural practices.”

Members of the task force are divided into two subcommittees that focus on slightly different aspects of the project. One group focuses on developing recommendations on how to offer more diverse school meal options to students who come from different religious or ethnic backgrounds, while the other focuses on exploring best practices in the implementation of culturally inclusive school calendars.

“Virginia’s schools benefit from increasing cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity—this diversity is a great asset, but also presents a challenge as schools strive to serve students of a variety of backgrounds equitably and compassionately,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This Task Force will provide recommendations to school divisions and higher education institutions that are seeking to expand meal offerings and recognize important religious and cultural holidays such as Eid al-Fitr, Ash Wednesday, Lunar New Year, Yom Kippur, Diwali, and other days that may not be acknowledged on school calendars but bear significant cultural importance to many students in our classrooms.”

The committee first met in late May and will continue to meet biweekly throughout June and July. They will present their findings and recommendations in August.

Members of the Task Force include: