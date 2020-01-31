Gov. Northam announces Black History Month historical marker contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced the opening for the inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest on Thursday.

The purpose of the competition is to encourage students, teachers and families to learn about African Americans who have made important contributions to Virginia’s history.

The Governor’s Office invites ideas for new signs to teach history along Virginia’s roadways.

The contest invites schools to feature a different African American historical marker each day in the month of February. This will provide teachers with resources to guide history discussions, and promote Black History Month events around the state.

“Black history is American history,” Northam said. “But for too long, we have told an inaccurate and simplified version of that history that did not include everyone. This competition is one new way to help tell a more true and inclusive story of our shared past. It means teaching history that accurately reflects the full spectrum of stories and experiences.”

The signs in Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker Program are known for their black lettering against a silver background and their distinctive shape.

It is the first program of its type in the United States. The Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Historic Resources manage the program.

The commonwealth has erected more than 2,600 markers along Virginia’s roadways, but only 350 markers honor African Americans. The program was created in 1927.

The Black History Month Historical Marker Contest runs throughout February.

Suggested historical markers must be submitted by March 6, 2020.

Students and classrooms can submit suggested historical markers by emailing their submission to the Department of Historic Resources or by visiting the online portal.

The Department of Historical Resources will review all submissions and will submit the top 10. The Governor and his Cabinet will select the winners.