Gov. Glenn Youngkin defends school choice push

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, gestures during a news conference about an executive order establishing K through 12 lab schools at the Capitol Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Opponents say charter school push could lead to segregation; Part IV of 10 On Your Side's "State of Education" series

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – “School choice”: Two simple words that carry a lot of weight in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda.

Youngkin is pushing to offer parents more choices for public education. He’s backing $150 million for twenty new lab schools – elementary or secondary education schools which partner with a college – across the state.

“To make sure our kids are college-ready, or career-ready, or both,” he said. “This is a monumental moment for us. This is why Virginians elected us this year – because they wanted new things in education.”

But some opponents – including members of the previous administration – suggest more choices only create more problems.

“School choice hasn’t worked. We have so much historical data,” said Atif Qarni, the former secretary of education under Gov. Ralph Northam.

Democrats initially rejected the bill that would have made it easier to create these schools, but are open to a bill that would make some changes.

“The thing is school choice, lab schools, charter schools, governors schools, magnet schools – you can take a select group of students in a small classroom, and you don’t have to serve the special education needs, you don’t have to serve the needs of English language learners,” Qarni said.

Public schools get funded based on what’s called ADM, which stands for average daily membership. Essentially, the number of students for each school is assessed throughout the year and if fewer students attend the school, the less money that specific school may get from the state.

Qarni says that leads to what he calls a bigger problem.

“[School choice] has led to more segregation historically,” he said. “It hasn’t worked.”

We asked Youngkin specifically if he believes school choice creates segregation.

“No, I don’t believe they encourage segregation,” he said. “What I think we can do is bring innovation to those parts of our school where we need it most.”

A bipartisan version of the school choice bill is now making its way through Richmond. It makes a few changes to Youngkin’s original proposal, including protecting funding for local schools.