Students can apply for the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year now through March 27

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – HBCU students in the Hampton Roads area are eligible to apply to win a McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Scholarship.

This summer, 63 students will be selected to receive a scholarship up to $15,000 for the 2023-2024 academic school year ($7,500 per semester).

“As HBCU students invest in their future and passions, McDonald’s and its franchisees remain committed to providing the tools and resources they need to help them succeed, “said Courtney Holeman, Greater Richmond, Virginia McDonald’s Franchisee.

Applicants must meet these eligibility requirements:

Be 18 years old or older

Be enrolled full-time as a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior attending an HBCU during the 2023-2024 academic school year

Have a current cumulative grade point average of 2.7 or higher

Demonstrate leadership abilities and financial need

Be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident with a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551

As part of the application process, students will be asked to upload a professional image and answer this video question: “Education is one of the most vital ways to empower the expression of Black Excellence in the life of an individual, their family and their community In your video, please answer this question: How will your continued education empower you to achieve Black Excellence.”

The application deadline is March 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced over the summer.

Click here to apply.

Scholarship recipients will also get a year subscription to Alkeme, a Black-owned streaming platform that provides therapist and wellbeing courses, guided meditation and livestream sessions centered around the Black experience.