Get your questions about HBCUs across the country answered in virtual sessions this week

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new virtual initiative is aiming to connect Black students, parents, and educators with admissions representatives from historically black colleges and universities across the country, including Hampton University.
College representatives will share information about the admissions process and campus life, and answer your questions in real time during Real Talk: HBCU Edition.
It’s happening Wednesday, March 3, and Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and you do need to register ahead of time.
To register, click here.
These HBCUs will be represented.
Alabama A&M University
Claflin University
Dillard University
Florida A&M University
Hampton University
Howard University
Kentucky State University
Lincoln University
Morehouse College
North Carolina A&T University
North Carolina Central University
Southern University
Shaw University
Spelman College
Texas Southern University
Tuskegee University
Xavier University