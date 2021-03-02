Get your questions about HBCUs across the country answered in virtual sessions this week

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new virtual initiative is aiming to connect Black students, parents, and educators with admissions representatives from historically black colleges and universities across the country, including Hampton University.

College representatives will share information about the admissions process and campus life, and answer your questions in real time during Real Talk: HBCU Edition.

It’s happening Wednesday, March 3, and Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and you do need to register ahead of time.

To register, click here.

These HBCUs will be represented.

Alabama A&M University

Claflin University

Dillard University

Florida A&M University

Hampton University

Howard University

Kentucky State University

Lincoln University

Morehouse College

North Carolina A&T University

North Carolina Central University

Southern University

Shaw University

Spelman College

Texas Southern University

Tuskegee University

Xavier University