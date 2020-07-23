Gates County schools to start school year with fully remote learning

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste,” has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County Public Schools will start the 2020 school year with fully remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gates County hasn’t seen high numbers relative to the rest of the state, with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reporting 34 cases and 2 deaths total for the county as of July 22, with North Carolina as a whole reporting around 2,000 new cases each day.

However the Gates Board of Education chose to go with “option C,” fully remote learning, for the first 9 weeks. In a statement, the board said they’ll revisit their policies in that 9 weeks with the ultimate goal of going back to in-person learning.

Dare County also chose a fully virtual school start option this week.

