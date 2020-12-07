Funding hangs in the balance for VB schools after online group encourages families to skip federal survey cards

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some federal funding could hang in the balance for public schools in Virginia Beach.

This funding hinges on the return of “federal cards,” which go out to families nationwide every year. They are filled out by families and ensure school divisions get federal impact aid from the U.S. Department of Education. This is to make up for tax revenue the school doesn’t get from military housing.

“Those houses are not taxed. We don’t get real estate taxes from those areas and that’s what the whole thing is all about,” said school board member Beverly Anderson.

A few weeks ago, a post was shared on the Facebook page “Take Back the V.B. School Board,” encouraging families to not return the cards until all students return to in-person learning. 10 On Your Side reached out to the page, but did not hear anything back.

After seeing these posts, Anderson is speaking out.

“My personal feeling about the withholding of federal cards is that it’s irresponsible because it will cause our school division to lose out on some of our federal funding next year when we hope to be back in school face-to-face, whenever this pandemic is over,” said Anderson. “Not returning federal cards is not in the best interest of our students. It undermines the calculations of our military presence in the Hampton Roads area.”

School Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence says these cards will help the school get federal funding for the next school year.

“I’m not sure why anybody would encourage somebody to not turn in their federal card for Virginia Beach. That is information that we collect for the federal government and it impacts federal funding,” said Spence. “For somebody to say ‘Hold off on sending back your federal cards,’ what they’re saying is ‘Let’s keep money out of the division that is here to support military students and students across the division.'”

Spence is asking families to mail the cards back as soon as possible, even though the deadline for the division was Monday, Dec. 7.