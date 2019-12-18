Franklin teacher and student could win a free trip to Costa Rica to study pollinators

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin City Public Schools will pay to send a science teacher and a student on a trip to Costa Rica.

The trip is through Jason’s Argonaut Program. It provides fun learning and engaging STEM activities.

The adventure Franklin City Public Schools is sponsoring is about conserving wild bees and pollinators.

According to the Jason Learning website, the week-long trip in July will feature hikes, collecting pollinators, visiting a hummingbird gallery, and touring a sugar cane farm.

Franklin City Public Schools says it will pay for the flight, lodging and meals. The chosen teacher and student will need to get a physical and vaccinations before the trip, but that will not be covered by the school system.

Students applying for the trip should be in sixth through 12th grades. They must be between 13 and 17 years old as of June 1, 2020.

The first part of the application process is due Friday, Dec. 20. It consists of a five-minute interest form. The student and teacher must each fill out a separate one.

Part two of the application is due in January. Selected applicants will be notified in March.

Franklin City Public Schools has posted more details about the application process on their website.