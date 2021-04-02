Franklin schools moving to in-person learning 4 days a week

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin City Public Schools is moving up to 4 days of in-person learning a week.

The school board approved Superintendent Tamara Sterling’s recommendation during their work session on Thursday and the change will take effect on Monday, April 19. 1 day per week will still be used for virtual learning.

Franklin has had 3 days of in-person instruction since March 15, when Gov. Northam said schools should offer at least some in-person learning.

“I would like us to really seize the moment and take advantage of working with our students that

are in our buildings,” Sterling said.

Masking and social distancing will still be in place.