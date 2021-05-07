Franklin High senior accepted to 40 colleges, receives $1.6 million in scholarships

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Sam Lyons, a senior at Franklin High School, has been accepted into 40 colleges and has earned more than $1.6 million in scholarships.

“He is the first student since I have been at FHS to have been accepted into this many colleges and earned this huge amount of scholarship money by himself,” said FHS Guidance Counselor Ale Massenburg in a press release Friday.

And even more scholarship money is expected to roll in. He hopes to eventually work in the computer engineering field.

Lyons used the Common Application and Coalition Application, but still had to write a lot of essays to apply to the schools, which include Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Richmond and George Mason University.

“It was very time-consuming. I had to manage my time while applying to so many schools and doing virtual learning.” Lyons said. “I didn’t really know what to expect since it was my first time applying to colleges. I didn’t expect to get offered so much in scholarship money.”

He ended up choosing VCU, which awarded him the VCU Engineering Progressive Award for $30,000.

Franklin administrators and teachers have nothing but good things to say about Lyons.

“Sam is an outstanding young man with the potential to do anything he sets his mind to. He is smart,

respectful, and serious about academics. He is interested and talented in working on computers. I have no doubt that he will do great things after graduating from Franklin High School. He will definitely make us proud,” said Franklin High Principal Travis Felts.

“Sam is one of the most mature and focused students I have ever had the privilege to work with. He demonstrates a passion for learning and furthering his own growth. He is going to move on and accomplish great things and I cannot see what comes in the next chapter of his life,” said FHS Dual Enrollment Anatomy & Physiology Teacher Brandon Lilley.

“When I think of Samuel Lyons, I think of the following quote from T. D. Jakes, ‘Destiny is not for comfort seekers. Destiny is for the daring and determined who are willing to endure some discomfort, delay gratification, and go where destiny leads,’ said FHS Computer

Information Systems Teacher Shonna Rawlings. “Samuel is a very hard working, persistent, and reliable young man. He has served as the Vice President of FBLA for the past two years and has also been one of my business students. Samuel is not one who cares about instant gratification. He is one who puts in the work, no matter what to accomplish his goals. I believe he is destined to a successful future because of this. I am so proud of his many accomplishments.”