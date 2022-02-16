Former Hampton Roads school teacher says unrealistic expectations, low pay fueling teacher shortage

(WAVY) — High pressure and low pay: That’s what’s driving local teachers out of the classroom here in Hampton Roads, according to one former teacher.

“Imagine knowing what you wanted for your whole life, and then waking up and being like ‘This is not what I wanted,’” said Raven Wilson, a former teacher.

Wilson taught elementary schoolers in Newport News and York County for around five years before leaving the profession for a role outside of education.

“COVID of course made things a lot different, but teaching — it’s a different job,” said Wilson.

“When you go to college you think, ‘’Wow!’ but then you get in the classroom and you’re like ‘This is not what I thought it was,’” Wilson said.

Wilson had dreamed of teaching since she was 5 years old. But the reality of her chosen profession — what she believed was her calling — quickly set it.

“The never-ending paperwork, the never-ending taking work home,” she said.

“I was grading papers Saturday, Sunday – stacks of papers all around [my house],” she said.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic happened. A little over a year into virtual learning, Virginia’s gubernatorial race turned education — and teachers — into a hot topic.

In his first executive order, Gov. Glenn Youngkin vowed to ban Critical Race Theory and divisive learning from the classroom.

Wilson said the move added insult to injury, putting additional pressures on already strained teachers, some of whom make less than the state average teacher salary of $60,000.

“It’s like, ‘We want you to be the doctor, the nurse, the counselor. We want you to wear this backpack, this hat, juggle these two things. Oh and by the way, you can’t say this,’” she said.

We sat down with Atif Qarni, the former secretary of education under former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

“People are just fed up in the public education sector of being beat up and disrespected — and we have to stop that,” said Qarni.

A teacher himself before joining Northam’s administration, Qarni resigned in 2021 to take a director job at Temple University in Philadelphia.

“I am really fearful that people will just leave the profession outright,” said Qarni. “And they have, right?”

Some might say that’s right. Twenty-five percent of teachers in the United States were thinking about leaving their jobs last year, according to the 2021 State of the U.S. Teacher Survey by the Rand Corporation.

Wilson was one of those teachers. Last April, she took a job in the tech sector — which doubled her salary — and left her nights and weekends free.

At last check here in Hampton Roads, public schools in Portsmouth and Newport News have the greatest need for teachers right now — they each have 161 vacancies. Meanwhile, Virginia Beach has 138 openings, Chesapeake has 81, Suffolk has 92 and Hampton Public Schools have 52 openings.

“We so appreciate Virginia teachers and we know how hard it’s been, not just over the last two years, for all the extraordinary work that teachers do in order to educate our children,” Youngkin said.

The governor is backing a salary increase for teachers and investing more money in special education and other programs.

“This is a big, big agenda item for us,” he said. “I’m really pleased with the progress we’re making, and I think Virginia schools are absolutely going to regain expectations of excellence.

Wilson says the most appreciation she saw as a teacher was occasional free pizza and the option to wear jeans on special days — but that it will take more than for schools to start to seriously fill these vacancies.

“Money. Yeah, more money. You can’t give people this work and say, “Here’s some free jeans.”

Hampton Public Schools and Norfolk Public Schools are both holding virtual job fairs this week for teachers looking to fill the open positions.