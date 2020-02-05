Final piece of Norfolk’s initiative to build 5 new schools — the Camp Allen School — opens Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A $133.1-million Norfolk initiative to open five new schools for children in the city came to a close Wednesday with the opening of the Camp Allen School.

On Wednesday, Norfolk city leaders, Norfolk Public Schools board members, and Department of Defense representatives dedicated the new school, which is the final chapter of the “Building the Future Initiative.”

The initiative began in 2014 as a partnership between the city and Norfolk Public Schools. The projects included an agreement with S.B. Ballard to $121 million for construction and $7.1 million to the school division to purchase furniture, equipment and technology for the five new schools.

The Camp Allen School was built with a $22.9 grant from the Office of Economic Adjustment and $5.7 million from the city.

“It was a wonderful partnership – between the Department of Defense, the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools — that made the new building for Camp Allen Elementary a reality. The school has many fine features, such as bright, airy classrooms, a well-equipped media center, an all-inclusive playground, a full-size gymnasium and an outdoor classroom, to name a few. In short, this school provides a nurturing environment designed to encourage our students’ strong academic achievement and well-being. And in the end, those are its highest purposes,” said School Board Chairman Dr. Noelle Gabriel.

Here are the five schools opened through the initiative:

Southside STEM Academy at Campostella (K-8), dedicated September 2016

Richard Bowling Elementary (PreK -5), dedicated September 2016

Larchmont Elementary (PreK – 5), dedicated October 2017

Ocean View Elementary (PreK – 5), dedicated October 2017

Camp Allen School (PreK-5), dedicated February 2020 in partnership with the Department of Defense

“Norfolk remains committed to creating successful partnerships to develop environments for our children to learn and grow. This modern facility will inspire students to be innovative and active learners. The design of its many features encourages inclusion, intellectual curiosity, and achievement. We are grateful for the support of the Department of Defense and their grant award of nearly $23 million which made the planning and construction of the new Camp Allen School possible,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.