Exclusive: 10 On Your Side speaks with Norfolk State’s new president about her goals, vision for the university

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been six months since Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston was named Norfolk State University’s seventh president.

Adams-Gaston, a trailblazer with over 30 years of experience in the world of education, said she was ready to hit the ground running when she was announced as the university’s new leader in February.

She said one of the first items on her agenda was to tackle the school’s enrollment challenges and improve student experience.

Members of Norfolk State’s Board of Visitors told 10 On Your Side in February that, along with her background, Adams-Gaston stood out in the search for a new president because of her desire to build partnerships in the community.

In an exclusive interview, 10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver spoke with Adams-Gaston about how she plans to build those partnerships, as well as her vision and goals for Norfolk State as their leader ahead of the new school year.

Watch the interview on WAVY News 10 at 5:30 p.m.