Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Stacey Pierce

Division: Perquimans School District

Position: First grade teacher at Perquimans Central School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Stacey Pierce has been nominated as an Excellent Educator by Perquimans Central School Principal Gregory. Pierce has always done a great job in teaching many positions in Perquimans County for over 20 years. This year, she serves as a first grade teacher.

In addition to her normal teaching duties, Pierce makes sure her students have access to additional teaching resources by writing multiple grants. Dominion Power and three National Agriculture in the Classroom grants estimating approximately $3,500 are a few of the grants she has obtained for her students.

Last year she was North Carolina Agriculture Teacher of the Year and has overseen Agriculture Day for Perquimans Central School for many years. This is a huge event that requires community support for its success. She has spent countless hours meeting with farmers and Rene Eure from the North Carolina Farm Bureau to plan for this extraordinary event.

The Agriculture Day helps our students understand how food, fiber, and renewable resource products are produced. Students learn the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy while beginning to explore agriculture career opportunities. Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use, and wear on a daily basis, and is increasingly contributing to fuel and other bio-products. Each year, Pierce plans and promotes this event to promote American agriculture.