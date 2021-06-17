Elizabeth River Crossings awards $6,000 scholarships to 8 students from Portsmouth, Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Crossings has announced this year’s eight annual Good Citizen Scholarship winners.

Every year, ERC gives out $6,000 scholarships to one student from each of the public high schools in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

The scholarships will be dispersed in $1,500 increments over four years.

“This year’s recipients participated and/or held leadership positions in activities and programs such as Chorus, Environmental Clubs, Girl Scouts, JROTC, Key Club, Model UN, National Honor Society, Pink Club, STEM Programs, Student Council, Theater, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and Varsity Sports. These students are also dedicated volunteers at local churches, schools, and more,” ERC said in a news release.

Trinity Allen, I.C. Norcom High School

Samyra Robinson, Woodrow Wilson High School

Arely Rangel-Gomez, Booker T. Washington High School

Marjorie Cenese, Granby High School

Shianne Hayes, Lake Taylor High School

Elison Esposo, Norview High School

Isabella Schroeder, Maury High School

Matthew McEwen, Churchland High School

The recipients will be attending Howard University, Old Dominion University, University of Mary Washington, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and William & Mary.

“This year’s graduating class was faced with unfortunate challenges during their junior and senior years. Yet, they remained steadfast in their academics and motivated in their extracurriculars and philanthropic endeavors. These ambitious students have already made such positive impacts on their communities, and as a company we truly value those efforts. We’re very proud to be part of their educational journeys for the next four years,” said CEO David Sullivan.