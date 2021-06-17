Elizabeth River Crossings announces scholarship winners

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Elizabeth Rivers Crossings announced the recipients of their annual Good Citizens scholarship. This year, one student was awarded from each high school in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

The award gives each student a $6,000 scholarship, dispersed in $1,500 increments across four years.

“This year’s graduating class was faced with unfortunate challenges during their junior and senior

years. Yet, they remained steadfast in their academics and motivated in their extracurriculars and

philanthropic endeavors. These ambitious students have already made such positive impacts on their

communities, and as a company we truly value those efforts. We’re very proud to be part of their

educational journeys for the next four years,” said CEO David Sullivan.

The 2021 ERC Good Citizen Scholarship recipients are:

Trinity Allen, I.C. Norcom High School

Samyra Robinson, Woodrow Wilson High School

Arely Rangel-Gomez, Booker T. Washington High School

Marjorie Cenese, Granby High School

Shianne Hayes, Lake Taylor High School

Elison Esposo, Norview High School

Isabella Schroeder, Maury High School

Matthew McEwen, Churchland High School

This fall, these recipients will be attending Howard University, Old Dominion University, University of Mary Washington, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and William & Mary.