Elizabeth River Crossings announces ‘Good Citizen Scholarship’ application deadline

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Crossings sent out a reminder on Thursday for the Good Citizen Scholarship application deadline.

The Good Citizen Scholarship is awarded to ten Norfolk/Portsmouth graduating seniors who show excellent character, demonstrate leadership, and make positive contributions to both their school and community.

Each recipient will be awarded $6,000, dispersed in $1,500 increments across four years for any college, trade school or post-secondary institution.

Completed applications and letters of recommendation must be emailed by May 7.

Application materials should be sent to Carley Brierre at CBrierre@ercopco.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local education updates.