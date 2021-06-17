Elizabeth City State University named to ‘Best Bet for Vets’ list

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) has been named to the ‘Best Bet for Vets’ by the Military Times. ECSU was selected out of the 500 universities that completed the survey.

In order to be named to the list, universities were required to complete a survey that consisted of 150 questions aimed to understand their operations involving current and former service members and their families.

ECSU was named 250th in the nation, as well as 48th in the southeast.

University officials began to actively work with military veterans, active service members and their families following the opening of the Military and Veterans Affairs Center in 2018.

“We make sure that they have what they need when they come to ECSU,” said center director, Tim Freeman.

Active-duty military members are able to take advantage of ECSU’s online courses meaning they do not have to be in Elizabeth City to attend class.

In addition, ECSU previously signed a memorandum with the U.S. Coast Guard in 2019 aiming to provide increased educational opportunities to service members.