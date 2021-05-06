Elizabeth City State University announces new VikingPLUS program

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Elizabeth City State University announced their plans to launch the VikingPLUS program.

The initiative aims to helps students afford a college education by awarding funds for items like free credits, emergency funding, housing, meal plans and other expenses.

“Our students should be discovering their passions, not worrying about finances, which can be a significant concern for many families,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon.

Leaders with ESCU say one of the biggest concerns for students and families is student loan debt. According to Student Loan Hero, Americans owe more than $1.71 trillion in student loans, which is about $739 billion more than the total U.S. credit card debt.

The university says they hope to add these initiatives in the future:

The first six credits of summer school are free: 431 students just received an award totaling $517,733 in free tuition for the summer 2021 term.

Students will receive $1,500 towards their housing and meal plan if they live on campus for the Fall 2021 semester. ECSU expects to award $1.5 million for the 1,023 students projected to live on campus this fall.

