ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and discuss school operations related to the developing COVID-19 trends in the region.

The meeting will be held in the multi-purpose room at Central Elementary School, 1059 US 17 South. The entrance to the room is at the rear of the building.

There will be limited seating available. Masks are required.