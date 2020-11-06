Eastern Virginia Medical School receives $15 million gift to establish Neurohealth institute

The institute is the first of its kind in Hampton Roads and is being made possible through a $15 million gift from long-time Virginia Beach resident Lawrence J. Goldrich and his wife, Janice T. Goldrich.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Eastern Virginia Medical School announced a new institute focused on studying the healthcare needs of those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, movement disorders, and patients in need of palliative care.

The institute makes it the first of its kind in Hampton Roads and was made possible by a $15 million gift from long-time Virginia Beach resident Lawrence J. Goldrich and his wife, Janice T. Goldrich.

Eastern Virginia Medical School said the Goldrich’s donation to the EVMS Deliver on the Promise campaign, helps to provide, “national-caliber specialty care in Hampton Roads.”

“The Goldrich gift will be a lasting legacy and is a transformative moment not only for EVMS but also for the Hampton Roads community,” says Richard V. Homan, MD, President and Provost of EVMS and Dean of the School of Medicine.

EVMS said, the new institute is named after Mr. Goldrich, who himself has Parkinson’s — a disease that affects more than 10 million people around the world.

Mr. Goldrich is a well-known real estate developer. He and his wife are steadfast advocates for funding neuro health training, patient care, and research. In a press release, they said they hope their investment will inspire others.

“Over the last few years,” Mr. and Mrs. Goldrich said, “we have given thought as to how we could act as a catalyst to improve patient care in Hampton Roads for individuals and their families living with neurodegenerative diseases. Larry’s personal struggle with Parkinson’s Disease forced us to realize that the facilities available for treatment and education were limited, adding to the frustration of simply living with the disease.”

There is no cure currently for any of the identified neurodegenerative diseases. Experts at EVMS predict that the number of cases of neurodegenerative disorders will increase dramatically as the population ages.

There is a lack of specialty physicians and healthcare professionals in Hampton Roads and across the state to meet the increasing demand for this unique patient base.

In addition, EVMS said physician-scientists at the Goldrich Institute will be able to focus their work on identifying ways to improve diagnostics and therapeutics for patients. Students and residents will now have opportunities to learn from experts in neurodegenerative diseases.

