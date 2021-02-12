Dr. Brian Hemphill named ODU’s ninth president

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University has selected Dr. Brian Hemphill to be its ninth president in school history.

Hemphill, the current president of Radford University, will take the reins this summer following the retirement of longtime President John Broderick. He was selected by a unanimous vote and will be the first ever African American president of ODU.

“It is both an honor and privilege to be selected as the ninth president of Old Dominion University, a dynamic public research institution that has proudly served the Hampton Roads region and positively impacted the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Dr. Hemphill said.

ODU says Hemphill will bring 27 years of administrative experience to Norfolk, including nine combined years leading Radford and West Virginia State universities.

“The board was highly impressed with his substantial accomplishments in less than five years as president of Radford, as well as his commitment to a student-centered approach,” said Kay A. Kemper, rector of Old Dominion University’s Board of Visitors, in a press release Friday. Many of his forward-thinking initiatives in such areas as health sciences and partnership-building mirror Old Dominion’s longstanding strengths and priorities. We believe he will write an exciting new chapter for ODU.”

Hemphill’s accomplishments at Radford include procuring $101 million in state funding for the university’s largest capital project in history, a Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity, and the largest federal grant in school history, $13.8 million. Radford also had record enrollment in both fall 2019 and 2020.

He earned his bachelor’s degree at St. Augustine University and has a master’s and Ph.D. from Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, respectively.

Hemphill is married to Dr. Marisela Rosas Hemphill, and the two have 8-year-old twins, Catalina and Cruz. Dr. Brian Hemphill also has two adult children, Jada and Jordan.

Broderick is retiring after 28 years at ODU, including 13 as president, this summer. He still plans to teach on campus and will hold the title of President Emeritus and Distinguished Lecturer of Higher Education.

