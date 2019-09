DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Dare County Schools will be closed from Wednesday to Friday of this week in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

A Dare County School spokesperson sent the statement regarding the school closings as evacuations for residents in the county has been issued beginning on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

All schools in Dare County will be in regular session on Tuesday, but will be closed for students and staff from Wednesday to Friday.