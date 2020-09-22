Dare County Public Schools to discuss return to in-person learning following green light from Gov. Cooper

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Board of Education will be meeting in a special meeting on October 1 to discuss options for returning students to in-person learning.

It comes after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on September 17 that school districts would be able to return some students to school using “Plan A” guidelines.

The group of students, those in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, will be able to choose whether or not to participate in the return.

The school board says they recognize the decision to return to in-person learning is complicated. With that in mind, officials say parents can enroll their child in the virtual learning option when and if the decision to return to in-person learning is made.

More information on virtual learning in DCPS:

Stay with WAVY.com for more local school updates.

Latest Posts: