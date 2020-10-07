Dare Co. Schools announces additional updates on virtual school plan

DARE COUNTY N.C. (WAVY) – School officials from Dare County announced the deadline to register students for virtual school is on Thursday, October 8 at 5:00 p.m.

In addition to announcing the deadline, the school system provided updates regarding the reopening of schools.

Currently 800 K-12 students are registered for the Virtual School option.

Dare County Schools said staffing both the virtual option and our hybrid models are based on student needs, teacher certification, and availability.

The school system said, if a student opts out of the virtual option, they are highly likely to return to the teacher that they started the year with but it is not guaranteed.

Parents will be able to log-in to Parent Portal on Monday, October 19 to view their student’s schedule and assigned teacher.

Virtual school teachers will be contacting parents and Highschool students on Wednesday, October 21, or Thursday, October 22.

Dare County Schools is following the approved 6-12 Hybrid plan, all high school students enrolled in online courses through COA or other providers will be given the option to be placed on a modified schedule, completing online classwork from home.

High school students would be required to provide their own transportation, attend all other face to face classes, and maintain a minimum “C” average to remain eligible for this privilege.

Required forms will be available via email, Facebook, and on Dare Co School websites for parent/student signatures.

The due date for these forms will be October 23.

Dare County said if you need to change your transportation preferences, you can fill out the Change of Transportation Request Form from your PowerSchool Parent Portal.

Students and staff who will be entering the school building for face to face instruction will need to fill out a short COVID 19 survey prior to entry.

The survey will have to be completed each morning that the student is entering the building.

To fill this form out you will need to login to your PowerSchool Parent Portal.

Additional information regarding Dare County School’s reopening plan, visit the division’s website.

