Currituck County High School plans day-long graduation with smaller groups

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County High School is planning to hold a day-long graduation to encourage social distancing while also allowing students to graduate in-person.

Outdoor gatherings and graduations are capped at 25 people, so Currituck County High School will host ten smaller graduation ceremonies throughout the day June 11 in the paved area facing Lucian Griffin Gymnasium.

“Feedback from our seniors was clear that the ability to graduate with peers is paramount and, while all 243 candidates for graduation cannot be together, we have crafted a plan that allows as many seniors to gather as is allowable,” Currituck County High School wrote in a message to students and families of the Class of 2020.

Students will be divided alphabetically into groups of 25 for each ceremony. They will need to stay 6 feet apart during the events.

The class president and principal will give remarks for each ceremony, and students will be able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma and have a picture taken.

The events will start at 10 a.m. and continue each hour until 7 p.m. that night.

Additional details will be provided as they are planned.

“While not everything we had hoped for, these ceremonies are intended to capture every aspect of a traditional ceremony the current executive order allows as we honor the historic Class of 2020,” the school said.

