Costella Williams selected to serve on Portsmouth School Board in interim position

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth School Board has selected a person to fill a vacancy through Nov. 2 this year.

Costella Williams, a former member of the board, was appointed to serve on the school board through Nov. 2 during a special board meeting Tuesday night.

The position was left vacant by De’Andre Barnes after he was elected to Portsmouth City Council in November.

Williams is a native of Prince George County. She was elected to the Portsmouth School Board in May 2008 and served on the board through 2020. She did not run for re-election last November, therefore her term ended Dec. 31.

She retired from Portsmouth Behavioral Healthcare Services as a supervisor in 2015 after 31 years of service.

