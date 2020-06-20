Coronavirus cancellations put damper on celebrations

Prom, Graduation, team sports and parties- Gone! Local teens determined to push on

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As summer vacation season slowly takes hold, it seems the coronavirus crisis continues to redirect the lives of some local high school students.

“I was actually supposed to graduate this past Sunday,” said Karmen “Frenchie” Fry, of Heritage High School.

But, thanks to coronavirus, a modified form of that ceremony was moved to this Friday, June 19, outside in Todd Stadium.

“I was absolutely devastated to not be able to have the same thing as everybody else could have. I didn’t have prom, my senior skip day, or anything like that,” Fry said.

Missed memories to be made? How about having to turn the home into a classroom?

Rising Warwick High senior Azarius Livingston didn’t take well to full-time home study.

“Schooling online is actually different than what it is in school. I feel like you don’t learn as much.”

Future doctor, Alexis “Lex” Alston was glad to seem some of her classmates and teachers in Zoom sessions, online. But, like Azarius, there was “something” missing.

“It’s been nice having teacher do Zoom calls but, sometimes, when you’re learning how to write a 4,000-word essay all by yourself in your bedroom, it gets a little stressful.”

Heritage graduate and soon-to-be-Virginia State University sophomore DeVohn Farrar saw his college days swiftly pass. Planned second semester fun was down the drain.

“On the fun side, Me as a freshman, I missed spring fling.”

Spring Fling at VSU is a big deal. But, the serious reason why the big fun event was canceled brought DeVohn’s thoughts back to matters that truly make a difference — like family.

“Coming back home, not being able to see family members, all your loved ones, such as your grandmother,” he said.

Not to mention that social distancing thing.

“The virus has impacted me very very differently. It’s hard for me to get a job…” said the rising senior class president at Warwick High School, Azarius.

And, Karmen lost a job due to the pandemic.

“I was furloughed from my job at Busch Gardens. Luckily I managed to get another job at Ford,” Karmen said.

Each student was thankful to have escaped the virus’ potentially devastating impact on their lives thus far. So, how are they feeling about the summer months and beyond? Are they optimistic about their individual lives? And, as for the coronavirus, are they hopeful scientists will develop a treatment or a cure?

“I hope so,” DeVohn said.

Mixed emotions with Woodside rising senior, Jordan Moody: “Really, I feel tired, on one part of how I feel.. but on the other part, I feel optimistic … hopeful.”

And back to future doctor Alexis: “I’m just kinda nervous about, you know, what the next step is going to be, but I’m sure everything will work out.”

