Connectivity issue affects benchmark testing for some Newport News students Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News school officials say the division’s student information system had connectivity issues Friday and affected some benchmark testing.
School officials said the testing was affected for some elementary and middle school students and sixth-period exams for high school courses.
“We notified parents about the issue and advised them that if their student was logged in and testing, they could continue. If the student was unable to log in or complete their test, we advised parents that students should not attempt to log back in,” a school spokeswoman said.
The school division is working with the system vendor throughout the weekend to fix the problem.
An update will be sent to families over the weekend.
