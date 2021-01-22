Connectivity issue affects benchmark testing for some Newport News students Friday

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News school officials say the division’s student information system had connectivity issues Friday and affected some benchmark testing.

School officials said the testing was affected for some elementary and middle school students and sixth-period exams for high school courses.

“We notified parents about the issue and advised them that if their student was logged in and testing, they could continue. If the student was unable to log in or complete their test, we advised parents that students should not attempt to log back in,” a school spokeswoman said.

The school division is working with the system vendor throughout the weekend to fix the problem.

An update will be sent to families over the weekend.