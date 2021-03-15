Chesapeake students win their school $15,000 for combatting school shootings

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Students at a Chesapeake middle school won $15,000 in technology and classroom supplies for their efforts to combat school shootings.

Hickory Middle School was named a semi-finalist in the “Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest“, a program encouraging students to solve real-world issues using STEM – science, technology, engineering, and math.

Their idea to prevent school shootings was an automated door opening system. Participants say it would be tied to student badges, controlling access to the classroom and allowing contactless entry.

If selected as a national finalist in April, students will win a total of $65,000, and go on to pitch their project to a panel of judges. If chosen as the national winner, the school will receive a grand prize of $130,000.





Courtesy Allison PR

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.