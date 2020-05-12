Chesapeake Public Schools announces plan for high school graduation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Chesapeake Public Schools released their plan for soon-to-be high school graduates in their area after discussing the potential impact of COVID-19.

Superintendent Jared Cotton released the plan for celebrations on Monday evening. The outline of events details a regalia distribution, a week of in-person celebrations, a “Light the Night” ceremony and a final “Salute to Seniors.”

The team of Chesapeake officials will announce days to distribute appropriate regalia at each of the high schools, followed by a week of senior celebration experiences. The in-person “Senior Celebration Experience” will be provided at each high school for the senior and limited guests following safety guidelines from June 1-5.

Seniors will receive diplomas, have photo opportunities, and pick up yearbooks or other gifts at the experience as well.

Two final events have been coined “Light the Night” (June 10-12) and “Saluting Our Seniors” (June 13). Light the Night has all high schools working to turn on their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. for twenty minutes in honor of the graduate.

“Salute Our Seniors” will be held at 7 p.m. on the previously mentioned date. The district-wide celebration will highlight the Class of 2020. The celebration will also be simulcast on Chesapeake TV (Cox 48 and Verizon 43).

The final graduation ceremony will be held from August 10- 14. This is the school district’s attempt to host a traditional graduation ceremony at Chartway Arena.

If the attempt for a traditional ceremony cannot be held due to guidance from government officials and medical experts, a virtual ceremony will be held in its place.

