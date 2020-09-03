Chesapeake parents concerned over Chromebook waitlists; school says they’re coming

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Lashonda Smith is the mom of two Oscar Smith Middle school students.

Earlier this week when she went to pick up the Chromebooks the school was providing, she was told they didn’t have them for her, and instead she’d be put on a waiting list.

Smith says back in May a survey was sent out to parents to see who had access to computers, and if so, to what degree.

She says if you said you had no devices, the school added you to a list to get a Chromebook.

However, she says a lot of parents expressed they had access to a computer but it was shared amongst family members.

Now, she says the parents who selected that option are realizing they weren’t put on the list to get a Chromebook.

“At this point, if you have two children and they are in the same grade or they’re going to school at the same time, you don’t have the necessary devices in order for them to attend school,” said Smith.

Smith contacted the school principal directly and received the two Chromebooks her children needed.

But she wanted to speak out because she knows there are others who weren’t as lucky.

“It shouldn’t have taken a week prior or the parents calling up to see what is going on as far as when they would have their materials to go to school,” stated Smith.

In a statement, the school district said they will have enough devices for those families who indicated a need.

They are delivering devices daily to schools that have depleted their supplies.

They also said it remains an active situation and they are working hard to meet the needs as they are reported. They also say they are on track to connect parents and families in need with a device by the first day of school.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools says they are working towards getting a Chromebook for all students in sixth to 12th grade in the coming weeks.

