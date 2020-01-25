Brighter future on the horizon for NSU, according to president

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State’s newest president is hopeful about the direction of the university.

Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston was hired as the school’s seventh president in 2019. She says she was humbled to move into the position.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been a really really great opportunity,” she said from her office.

From that office, you can see the entire campus. One that will continue to grow if the school gets proposed funding from the state budget.

Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam presented a budget that would include additional funding for the school.

Currently, for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the school receives $61 million from tax payers for its operating budget, according to school officials.

While the 2020-2021 operating budget is still being worked on, school officials believe the number they’ll receive will go up to $71 million.

But it’s money from the proposed state budget for capital improvement projects that will make a difference, according to the school.

They believe they will get around $120 million to build a new science building and a plant to house things like vehicles and equipment.

“We want to make sure they’re grounded in great facilities to make sure they have exposure to the most up-to-date, so they can go into the best phase of their life,” she said about providing students with high-end facilities to learn.

And, student population is up. Adams-Gaston says there are 400 more in attendance at the school than the previous year.

They also recently received their 10-year accreditation, a staff member recently got a patent to help with radiation treatment, and the school is launching a cyber psychology program — part of their nationally recognized cyber security program.

Adams-Gaston believes they’re on the right track and these accomplishments show it’s a great place for students to get an affordable education.

“When we are done with my time here, what I hope to leave for the next individual is [something] to keep moving forward. I think we have the potential and we are in a position to be a leader in higher education and I think that is happening,” she said.

The proposed funding would be provided over a number of years, according to school officials.

Adams-Gaston says she’s grateful that the governer and state see how important historically black colleges continue to be for the community.

“We’re a 21st HBCU, so all are welcomed. We want people to understand that what we do is grounded in the success for an individual based on a history in a time where they couldn’t go to any other institutions and we needed a place where they could be successful. That still exists. That need for success still exists and we offer that opportunity,” she said.