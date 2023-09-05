VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A biker group getting ready to roll out of Virginia Beach for a cross country trip is helping local students learn to ride.

Motorcycle Cannonball, a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1933 or earlier, is donating 24 Strider balance bikes to College Park Elementary School for P.E. classes.

The group is expected to surprise the students around 10 a.m. with the new bikes.

The 2023 Motorcycle Cannonball will stretch from Virginia Beach to Oceanside, California over a 17-day period, with bikers riding out starting around 8 a.m. on Friday.

“This endeavor is extremely challenging, as riders and machines could endure fatigue, mental exhaustion, cold, heat, elevations, and all the ferocious elements of Mother Nature, not to mention the demands of keeping their vintage machines in running order,” organizers say.

Here’s the full schedule for the ride:

Pre-Event: Wednesday, September 6, Tech Inspection/ Motorcycle Display

9:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. – Virginia Beach Boardwalk between 39th and 40th Streets

Followed by Boardwalk Party:

4:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m. – Virginia Beach Boardwalk between 39th and 40th Streets

Prologue: Thursday, September 7, Ride Assembly and Departure

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Virginia Beach Fishing Pier at 1413 Atlantic Ave.

Followed by (same day) Prologue Party:

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. – 615 Bar & Grill, 1615 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach

Stage 1: Friday, September 8, Ride Send-Off

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 am – Neptune’s Park, 3001 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach

Followed by (same day) Stage 1 Celebration:

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Greenville Convention Center, 303 SW Boulevard, Greenville, NC

Stage 2: Saturday, September 9

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Speedway Harley-Davidson, 10049 Weddington Rd., Concord, NC

Stage 3: Sunday, September 10

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Dale’s Wheels Through Time Museum, 62 Vintage Lane, Maggie Valley, NC

Followed by (same day):

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Hilton Knoxville Airport, 2001 Knoxville Hwy, Alcoa, TN

Stage 4: Monday, September 11

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Appleton Harley-Davidson, 2501 Highway 41A Bypass, Clarksville, TN

Stage 5: Tuesday, September 12

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Historic Riverfront, The Foot of Broadway, Paducah, KY

Followed by (same day):

4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – John Boardman Pavilion, South Main St., Cape Girardeau, MO

Stage 6: Wednesday, September 13

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa, 415 N. State Hwy 265, Branson, MO

Stage 7: Thursday, September 14

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Twisted Oz Motorcycle Museum, 601 W. 7th St., Augusta, KS

Stage 8: Saturday, September 16

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Downtown Main Street, Chestnut and Main Streets (in front of Patrick Dugan’s Coffee House, Garden City, KS

Stage 9: Sunday, September 17

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Colorado Welcome Center, 109 E. Beech St., Lamar, CO

Followed by (same day):

2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, 19 N Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO

Stage 10: Monday, September 18

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Centennial Plaza, 15-99 S. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose, CO

Stage 11: Tuesday, September 19

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Holiday Inn Express, 1050 Main St., Green River, UT

Stage 12: Wednesday, September 20

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – La Quinta Inn & Suites, 465 South 100 East, Kanab, UT

Stage 13: Thursday, September 21

3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Atomic Motors, 704 W. Sunset Rd., Henderson, NV

Stage 14: Friday, September 22

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Mother Road Harley-Davidson, 2501 Beverly Ave., Kingman, AZ

Followed by (same day):

4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – London Bridge, 1340 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Stage 15: Saturday, September 23

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Embassy Suites, 74-700 Highway 111, Palm Desert, CA

Stage 16: Sunday, September 24

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – MotoDoffo, 36083 Summitville St, Temecula, CA

Followed by (same day): GRAND FINALE!

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA