VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Rack Room Shoes awarded Bayside Middle School a technology grant for $10,000 this week.

On Wednesday, May 10, the Virginia Beach middle school received the check after Teacher Rebecca Yaple was named one of the five winners of the Teacher of the Year Contest. The company also presented Yaple with a $500 Rack Room Shoes gift card.

Communities In Schools Site Coordinator and nominator, Hallie Baumgardner, Principal Camile Harmon, TOY Rebecca Yaple, RRS DM Meghan Ashton, and RRS RM Gary Lewis. Photo courtesy of Rack Room Shoes.

Rebecca Yaple. Photo courtesy of Rack Room Shoes.

Yaple is the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab Lead Teacher and Mentor.

Yaple said, “I love sharing the excitement of learning, and if my students tell me they want to learn more about a topic, I work relentlessly with them to help answer all their questions and excel.”

According to the press release, Yaple says she connects with her students through authenticity, trust, and community. She discussed the grant with her students, and what classroom needs the funding could meet.

The annual Rack Room Shoes Teacher of the Year Contest allows customers to nominate teachers who have impacted their lives and their children’s lives. Nominations began in February. This year 250 nominations were submitted and the five winners were announced after a public voting period.

Rack Room Shoes Senior Director of Brand Communications, Brenda Christmon says, “The Teacher of the Year Contest allows individuals to recognize teachers making an influential impact while giving back to their schools uniquely.”

