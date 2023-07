YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is hosting a school supply drive.

On Thursday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., you can drop off school supply donations at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.

All school supplies collected will be donated to the York County School Division, which will determine how they will be distributed.

