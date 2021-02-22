York County brings 11th grade back to classrooms Monday; school officials review reopening plan

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, 11th-grade students in the York County School Division returned for in-person learning as the phase-in process for bringing students back to the classroom got underway.

After the school day came to a close, the York County School Board met Monday night to review the district’s reopening plan.

If coronavirus case rates stay on track, the division will stick with its existing phased plan to bring students back for in-person learning. New case rates are decreasing in the area, the bulk of second vaccine doses expected in the last week of February, and the substitute teacher fill rate improved by 15% in last week of January, division officials said.

Grades seven and nine are scheduled to return on Monday, March 1. Grades eight and 10 will return on Monday, March 8.

As with other grade levels, students will be scheduled to attend school in-person two days per week as part of either Cohort 1 (last names A-K) or Cohort 2 (last names L-Z).

With the return of some students, YCSD is on track to meet Gov. Ralph Northam’s expectations to have Virginia students back into the classrooms by March 15.

In Monday’s update, division officials said they’re started the round of second COVID-19 vaccine doses. However, recent bad weather in the midwest disrupted the supply chain. As of Monday, about 5% of staff had received the second dose.

The division also said it was changing the quarantine period for close contact COVID-19 exposures from 14 days to 10, which aligns with CDC guidance.

