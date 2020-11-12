WJCC: Warhill High School remains open despite 4 staff testing positive for COVID-19 this week

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that despite four staff members testing positive for the coronavirus this week, Warhill High School remains open.

Officials say that most of the students are working remotely. There is one class of Special Education students in the building that consists of about 12 students and they are now working remotely.

The cases appear to be confined to one department, according to the school, and the Department of Health is doing contact tracing.

Additionally, a statement released says the high school is continuing to monitor the situation and are in contact with the health department. The possibility of extending remote working is available in the event that it is determined it’s the best health decision.

The buldings are also cleaned everyday.

