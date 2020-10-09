WJCC Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard, shows several positive coronavirus cases

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Several staff members in Williamsburg/James City County (WJCC) Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district launched a new COVID-19 dashboard which breaks down data by school.

As of Oct. 8, the dashboard shows five staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Clara Byrd Baker Elementary School – 1 positive case reported

Berkeley Middle School – 2 positive cases reported

Operations – 1 positive case reported

Central Office – 1 positive case reported

There are four Paths in the WJCC Schools Return to Learn plan. WJCC Schools is currently on Path 1, with the majority of students learning remotely. The COVID-19 dashboard shows there are 275 currently learning on-site.

The goal is to transition to Path 2 on October 26, but that is dependent on current health metrics.

Once WJCC Schools transition to Path 2, students in grades K-3 will be in school buildings two days a week on alternating days. The student’s last name will determine their attendance days.

Student Last Name Group On-site Learning Days A-L Blue Monday and Tuesday M-Z Green Wednesday and Thursday

Path 2 also includes in-person learning for Bright Beginnings PreK students four days a week. Students with disabilities and English Language Learners who returned to school in September will remain in classrooms for on-site learning.

All students and staff are required to wear a face covering while on the bus and at school.

