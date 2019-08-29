What parents can do if their child is being bullied at school

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Going back to school can be a stressful time, especially for kids scared that they are going back to bullying.

If your child is worried about bullies this year, there are things they can do to protect themselves and others.

Whether it’s on the playground, soccer field or cyberspace, if you’re being bullied experts recommend you first try and calmly telling the bully to stop.

If that’s too hard or you feel scared, try to laugh it off or walk away.

Whatever you do, don’t bury your feelings — tell a parent or another adult.

Sam Fabian, parent educator at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, said, “First and foremost, make sure you hear and you listen to your child and not try to be a problem-solver right away.”

Bullying is all about control, Fabian explained, so her advice is to give the power back to the victim. Parents should ask their child how they want to handle it.

“Never, never go to the parents of the bully. That is not recommended. It can often cause more problems,” Fabian said.

Instead, Fabian suggests the child try to solve it on their own (with your guidance). Tell them that he or she can go to a school teacher or counselor alone — or that you will go with them, if they would like.

Just assure them that you will follow up. “You want to keep them safe, your job as a parent is to keep them safe and to help them along,” Fabian said.

The most important thing is that you do something.

Kids who are bullied are at higher risk for substance abuse, depression and suicidal thoughts. If you fear anything like this, call a doctor or mental health professional.